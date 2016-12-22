LMU Professor of Law breaks down possibilities in Knoxville juvenile case

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Tennessee state law does not allow authorities to release information on cases involving juveniles, especially those under fourteen years old.

“The charge itself is the same whether the person charged is an adult or a juvenile. To be charged with first degree murder the accused must have committed the act in a premediated and intentional way. The charge itself doesn’t change with the age of the accused,” said April James, a Professor of Law at LMU.

The next steps could potentially be transferring from the Juvenile Court System to the Adult Criminal System, a process that would require the District Attorney to give the family fourteen days notice beforehand.

“There are several factors that the court must consider in order to determine whether the child should be transferred to an adult court. It’s not automatic.” said James.

Another key difference between Juvenile Court and the Adult Criminal System is that the juvenile system trials only have a judge, but in adult there is a jury.

James said, “I think the DA will certainly be considering the possibility of transferring this child to an adult court, given the nature of the offense.”