Lenoir City woman charged with attempted murder, intentionally setting house fire

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – A Lenoir City woman has been indicted on attempted murder charges for allegedly intentionally setting a house fire nearly a year ago, putting two people in danger.

Melody Dawn Shaver is charged with attempted first degree murder and was taken into custody on Monday.

The Lenoir City Police Department says the fire was reported at 708 W. Broadway in Lenoir City on January 20. The fire caused extensive damage to the downstairs apartment and put two upstairs residents in danger of death or serious injury. Investigators later determined Shaver intentionally set the fire and fled the scene.

