Knoxville Track Club hosts New Year’s day 5K

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Is your new year’s resolution to get in shape? The Knoxville Track Club’s annual Calhoun’s New Year’s Day 5K on Neyland may be the perfect way to kick-off the year.

The race starts at 9:00 a.m. January 1. Knoxville Track Club says the route is out and back on Neyland Drive and is great for runners and walkers.

This event also offers a unique awards system by rewarding the top 100 male and female finishers in lieu of traditional age groups. Knoxville Track Club also recognizes the oldest and youngest male and female as well as the 2016 Grand Prix Series Presented by Threds winners.

“We’re thrilled to be back on Neyland Drive for this fast course,” said executive director Kristy Altman. “This is one of the most fun events of the year as our community comes together to embark on the new year and set out to achieve their health and wellness goals.”

The event offers age-based pricing allowing younger participants to run at a reduced cost. Through December 23rd, ages 12 and under can register for $10 and ages 13-17 can register for $15. From December 24 through race day, the cost to enter is $30 for all participants. Knoxville Track Club members receive a $5 discount through race day.

For more information about the Calhoun’s New Year’s Day 5K, visit Knoxville Track Club’s website.