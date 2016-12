KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears hockey team is hosting its Ugly Christmas Sweater Night on Friday.

The team will wear jerseys resembling ugly Christmas sweaters, which will be auctioned off after the game. Groups and individuals who wear ugly Christmas sweaters will be eligible Ice Bears-themed prizes and can receive discounted admission.

The Ice Bears take on the Roanoke Railyard Dawgs at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum at 7:30 p.m.

