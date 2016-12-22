Knox County veteran, wife get Christmas lights thanks to donation

Related Coverage Christmas lights stolen from West Knox County disabled veteran, wife

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knox County couple is feeling a little holiday cheer again after receiving a generous donation. Janice Hudson and her husband, who is a disabled veteran, were heartbroken after their Christmas lights were stolen. Home Depot saw the story on WATE 6 On Your Side and decided to help out.

“Joy and love have just overflowed,” said Janice Hudson.

She is overwhelmed by Home Depot’s generosity. All she wanted was for the person who stole their lights to return them. Instead, she got almost $500 worth of Christmas decorations for their front lawn.

“God has been wonderful and people have been wonderful,” said Hudson.

Home Depot not only replaced the “shower” lights that were stolen from their lawn but also donated other lawn decorations. They told Hudson to go to a Home Depot to pick out other decorations she wanted for her home.

“We couldn’t have gotten a better Christmas present,” said Hudson.

She said the best part about this present was seeing her husband smile. Her husband had a stroke so he does not talk very much.

“He is very happy and I’m happy. It brought tears to my eyes,” said Hudson.

The Hudson’s can not hang up lights anymore so having shower lights again, Hudson said, made their Christmas. She could not thank Home Depot enough.

“You did everything that I would like for someone to do for someone else,” said Hudson.

Home Depot was not the only ones who tried to help the Hudsons. A man they do not even know stopped by to drop off lights and food.