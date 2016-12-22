Kentucky jailer accused of selling contraband to inmates

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A deputy jailer in Bell County, Kentucky, was arrested Thursday on charges of selling contraband to inmates.

Richard Hoskins, 34, is charged with five counts of official misconduct and one count of promoting contraband, according to Kentucky State Police. KSP received a complaint that Hoskins was receiving money from inmates and bringing contraband into the Bell County Detention Center.

Hoskins would receive money orders and cash from the inmates, according to investigators, and he would keep the money left over from the transactions. Hoskins admitted to doing this on several occasions. He had been a deputy jailer for just over three months.

Hoskins was being held in his former workplace, the Bell County Detention Center. He has since been released on $5,000 bond.

