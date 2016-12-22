Keeping your kids healthy during the holidays

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Staying healthy through the holidays can be a challenge. While it’s supposed to be a fun, family-filled celebration, where people gather, so do germs. Children are often the first to get sick and then the illness quickly spreads to the whole family.

Dr. Heather Edgley with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital says flu, RSB and gastrointestinal bugs are the most common germs circulating this time of year. Foods can also cause illness, such as unpasteurized milk and juice, meats that are not completely cooked, and food that is left out for a long period of time.

Children and parents should wash their hands often, stay away from people who are sick and stay home if you’re sick.

Don’t eat or drink after others. People can be contagious before they know they’re sick and just one sip from someone else’s drink puts their germs in your body.

Wash mittens, scarves and jackets. You may not often think about washing these things, but they can harbor germs and kids will often end up with them in their mouths.

Get vaccinated. It’s never too late to get a flu vaccine.

Remember to rest and eat regularly to allow you to have the energy and nutrients to fight off illness.

