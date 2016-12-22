Heritage High School boys’ basketball coach suspended

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Heritage High School’s boys’ basketball coach has been placed on suspension, according to a spokesperson with Blount County Schools.

Communications Director Marla Holbert says Bill Duncan has been suspended with pay pending an internal investigation by the school system. Holbert said she was unable to comment on personnel and/or ongoing internal investigations.

WATE 6 On Your Side is awaiting an inspection of Duncan’s personnel file. The nature of the investigation is not yet clear. Duncan has been the Heritage High School basketball coach since 2012.

