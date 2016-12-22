Food City donates $750K to Gatlinburg fire relief efforts

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Nearly a month has passed since the Chimney Tops 2 fire spread, wreaking havoc in Gatlinburg and Sevier County – burning more than 2,400 structures and leaving 14 people dead. East Tennessee continues to step up in a big way to help those affected.

Food City broke out the checkbook and made a much appreciated contribution to the rebuilding effort in Gatlinburg. The retailer donated $500,000 to the Gatlinburg Relief Fund and $250,000 to Dolly Parton’s My People Fund, for a total donation of $750,000.

“Our company has been privileged to operate in the Sevier County/Gatlinburg area for more than thirty years and we certainly want to do everything possible to help our friends and neighbors recover from this devastating disaster,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City President/CEO.

The Gatlinburg Relief Fund provides financial assistance to the families of those killed in the fires as well as employees who are underemployed because the fire destroyed their workplace. My People Fund gives $1,000 per month to families who lost their primary residence due to the fires.

“We’re honored to have the opportunity to present these funds to two extremely well respected organizations who are working diligently to ensure the needs of the Gatlinburg/Sevier County community are being met in the quickest, most efficient manner possible,” said Smith.