East Tennessee high schools compete in annual Scholars’ Bowl

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Tennessee PBS’ 2017 Scholars’ Bowl is giving top academic students a chance to compete.

Now it is 33rd year, this year’s bowl features 53 teams from across East Tennessee and Kentucky competing in a trivia-style show. Each team consists of four students and some alternates that compete head-to-head in single-elimination competition. Jack Ryan from Merle FM and Frank Murphy from 93.1 WNOX both host the show.

“These kids are brilliant… it’s intimidating,” said Ryan, who jokes that there even some words he doesn’t know in the questions. “It is a relief when you’re stumbling through some chemical formula and some kids buzzes in and knows the answer. You’re like, thank goodness,” adds Murphy.

The quiz show is televised on East Tennessee PBS weekdays starting at 5:30 p.m. January 2-13. The competition is played in brackets. The winning team of each game will move on to the next round to play other winning teams until there are only two teams left.

“You’ll see your favorite schools in competition with each other, so don’t miss a day, because it’s different schools every day,” said Ernie Roberts with TN Learn.

Murphy said Scholars’ Bowl is still looking to get a few more schools involved next year.

“A lot of schools will have some sort of quiz bowl or scholars bowl or academic decathlon type thing going,” said Murphy, “so it’s really just a matter of getting together, practicing and then contacting Ernie to get into next year’s tournament.”

For more information visit East Tennessee PBS’ website.

Schedule

Monday, January 2 – Knoxville Central vs. Maryville

Tuesday, January 3 – Roane County vs. McMinn Central

Wednesday, January 4 – Hardin Valley vs. Anderson County

Thursday, January 5 – Gibbs vs. King’s Academy

Friday, January 6 – Clayton-Bradley Academy vs. Seymour

Monday January 9 – Carter vs. King’s Academy

Tuesday, January 10 – Morristown East vs. Oneida

Wednesday, January 11 – Pigeon Forge vs. Stone Memorial

Thursday, January 12 – Rockwood vs. Morristown West

Friday, January 13 – Gatlinburg-Pittman vs. Oliver Springs