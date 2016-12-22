Crews fight house fire in North Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:
(source: Knoxville Fire Department)
(source: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in North Knoxville Thursday night.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rider Avenue, just off Broadway. Neighbors saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, they began searching for possible victims and found two dogs overcome by smoke. The homeowner was not there at the time.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic alerts delivered to your mobile device.

PHOTOS: Rider Avenue fire

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s