Crews fight house fire in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department was called to the scene of a house fire in North Knoxville Thursday night.

The fire was reported just after 10 p.m. in the 1100 block of Rider Avenue, just off Broadway. Neighbors saw smoke coming from the house and called 911.

When fire crews arrived, they began searching for possible victims and found two dogs overcome by smoke. The homeowner was not there at the time.

Fire investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

