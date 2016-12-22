Car smashes into North Knoxville Dollar Tree

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said there were no injuries after a car drove into a Dollar Tree store.

Police said two women were in the car when it hit the store, located on Broadway Avenue in North Knoxville. The car drove about 20 feet into the store, smashing windows and shelves, but police said there was no structural damage to the building.

Five employees and five customers were inside the store. Katie Burchfield said she was shopping for stocking stuffers when the SUV came crashing through the class.

“I literally thought I was about to die,” said Burchfield. “It was actually really scary. Super loud crash. Glass flying everywhere.”

PHOTOS: Car crashes into Dollar Tree in North Knoxville View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy Katie Burchfield Courtesy Katie Burchfield Courtesy Katie Burchfield Courtesy Katie Burchfield