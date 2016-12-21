Wisconsin police officer helps speeding college student tie a tie

MENOMONIE, Wisc. (WBAY) — An officer with the Menomonie Police Department went beyond the call of duty when he stopped a University of Wisconsin-Stout student for speeding.

In a dashcam video from Nov. 30, but only released by the police department Tuesday, the student tells Officer Martin Folczyk he’s late for giving a presentation in class and trying to find a friend who can tie his necktie.

Officer Folczyk asked him for his tie — even before he asks him for his driver’s license or proof of insurance.

The officer then ties the necktie and hands it over to the student, helping him to adjust it, which takes a couple of tries. The student was let go with a warning and a decently-knotted necktie.