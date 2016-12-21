Top-ranked North Carolina defensive tackle commits to Vols

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee received a commitment from highly-touted Matthew Butler today.

The 6’4″, 265 lb. defensive tackle committed to the Vols over 21 other programs. His finalists were Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina State, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The Garner, N.C. product had 96 tackles, including 44 for loss and 26 sacks in his senior season with Garner. Butler is the top ranked 2017 defensive tackle in the state of North Carolina and 34th in the country, according to Inside Tennessee.

Butler is the first commit from North Carolina in the 2017 recruiting class. He is the fifth defensive lineman in the class as well. He plans to enroll in college in the summer.