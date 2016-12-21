Top-ranked North Carolina defensive tackle commits to Vols

marshall hughes By Published:
Matthew Garner (Inside Tennessee)
Matthew Garner (Inside Tennessee)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee received a commitment from highly-touted Matthew Butler today.

The 6’4″, 265 lb. defensive tackle committed to the Vols over 21 other programs. His finalists were Tennessee, Duke, North Carolina State, Penn State, South Carolina and Texas A&M.

The Garner, N.C. product had 96 tackles, including 44 for loss and 26 sacks in his senior season with Garner. Butler is the top ranked 2017 defensive tackle in the state of North Carolina and 34th in the country, according to Inside Tennessee.

Butler is the first commit from North Carolina in the 2017 recruiting class. He is the fifth defensive lineman in the class as well. He plans to enroll in college in the summer.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s