Tennessee woman’s grassroots effort raises thousands for families in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A grassroots fundraising effort has ballooned into thousands of dollars going to charity.

Taylor Rowe, a 27-year-old mother-of-two, started selling T-shirts in October to raise money for those less fortunate.

The shirt design is simple: a silhouette of the Nashville skyline and the phrase “Live. Love. Nashville.”

She hoped to sell 30, maybe even 50 shirts, but as of Dec. 20, she’s sold at least 350.

With the money, she’s donated nearly $4,000 to help underprivileged kids.

Rowe sponsored two classes of needy children at Buena Vista Elementary, and bought them Christmas presents, clothes, and personal hygiene items.

With the leftover money, she sponsored Angels for the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Food Angel programs.

Tuesday night, Rowe purchased 30 angels for the food program, with each one promising a holiday meal for a family in need.

“We are so blessed with what we have. I’m not rich by any means, but I have so much,” said Rowe. “My kids have meals. They have warm clothes and warm pajamas. There are so many kids right here in Nashville that need the help.”

The fundraising campaign has spread almost entirely through word of mouth and social media.