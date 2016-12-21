Suspect aborts Ky. dollar store robbery due to lack of money

BLEDSOE, Ky. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a Harlan County dollar store but left because he said there wasn’t enough money.

The attempted robbery was reported at Family Dollar in the Bledsoe community just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. An employee said a man pulled out a handgun and demanded money. As the clerk was taking the money out of the drawer, the suspect said there wasn’t enough to take and walked out.

The suspect was wearing a brown jacket, jeans and a mask. No one was injured. Anyone with information should call KSP at (606) 573-3131 or (800) 222-5555.

