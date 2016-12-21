KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kristin Williams loves animals.

Williams served as board chair for Young-Williams Animal Center and her husband started the animal shelter. Now her designs are helping the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“We love the park. We love the nature. It kind of all goes together,” said Williams.

The Knoxville artist originally came up with 10 different designs for the license plate. Those have been pared down to four different designs that Friends of the Smokies is letting the public vote on. Williams said they chose to stick with current plate’s orange and blue color scheme.

“The current plate was so wildly popular that they decided to include an element in the design,” said Wiliams. “We have the bear and the silhouette and then a whimsical version where the bear is almost photo-bombing the license plate, so it’s fairly whimsical. That’s been my personal favorite, but the response has been across the board, so it is going to be very fun to see how the voting goes.”

More: Vote on your favorite design

The current Friends of the Smokies tag is the top-selling specialty license plate in the state of Tennessee. Since 1997, the license plate, which is also sold in North Carolina, has raised $13.3 million to help preserve and protect Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“It’s been a challenging project and I take the responsibility very seriously, but I’m excited,” said Williams.

Williams said her husband has served as a chair for the Friends of the Smokies. She said it is such a testament to Friends of the Smokies’ strength that Tennessee and North Carolina are able to work together to sell license plates in order to help the park.

“We are really excited at the prospect of a new design for Tennessee plates,” said Brent McDaniel, marketing director at Friends of the Smokies. “As the most popular plate out of more than 100 to choose from, we want to do as much as possible to support our park and keep that top spot.”

This year, money from the plates will go to repair the chimneys and fireplaces of six historic structures in the park. It will help preservation staff work to repair the chimneys and fireplaces of six structures, which includes loose stones, removing and replacing failed mortar, and using historically accurate methods and material.

Funds raised will also help a program to treat trees from the Emerald Ash Borer, a non-native wood-boring beetle, that is threatening the national park’s species of ash trees. The program contributes to both the ecological health of the park and the safety of visitors by mitigating hazardous tree dangers resulting from damage by the invasive species.

Those wanting to purchase the tag can get it for an extra $35 fee from any Tennessee county clerk’s office. Friends of the Smokies gets $30.75 of the fee to help preserve and protect the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.