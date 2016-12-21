Knoxville teen’s Make A Wish sends her to New York, Good Morning America

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A teenager from Knoxville received a big surprise of a trip to New York City and a visit to the set of Good Morning America. It was all thanks to Make A Wish and the Macy’s Believe Campaign.

It was a whirlwind trip in The Big Apple for Megan Quigley, 13, an eighth grader at Episcopal School of Knoxville. As a baby she was diagnosed with osteogenesis imperfecta, known as brittle bone disease. Now she is an aspiring YouTube star. She creates her own makeup tutorials.

The Macy’s Believe Campaign and Make A Wish knew New York was the perfect place for her.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, but I knew I wanted it to be something with makeup because I’ve always loved makeup. So we were thinking of stuff and they said, ‘How about we surprise you?’ And I said, ‘That sounds great!’ And they surprised me and it was everything I could have wanted,” Quigley said.

They flew her whole family up. Their first stop was at Macy’s for a makeover and a load of new cosmetics.

“I got a basket full from Urban Decay, a basket full from Tarte, and then a $1,000 gift card to Smashbox,” Quigley said.

It was dream come true for every budding makeup artist.

“It was my dream. I had so much fun. I never stopped smiling because it was so much fun,” Quigley said.

Then she was off to Good Morning America to show off her skills on GMA’s Ginger Zee.

“She kept telling me that I did a lot of the same things that her makeup artist did and so that was really cool,” Quigley said.

It was the trip of a lifetime for Megan, and she is now trying to figure out what to do with all that makeup.

“I was going to give some to KARM so that people can get it for cheap. I was going to give some to my friends, some to my mom and probably some to my cousins and stuff,” she said.

Of course, she is planning to keep some for her tutorials.