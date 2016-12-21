Knoxville police: 13-year-old charged with brother’s murder

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said a 13-year-old was charged with the murder of his 12-year-old brother.

Chief David Rausch said officers responded to a call in the 2100 block of Needham Lane at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, he said they discovered the body of the 12-year-old boy in the bedroom who had died from a gunshot wound.

“Initially it appeared to be self-inflicted, but as the investigation continued overnight and into the morning hours, it became apparent that the child died as a result of a homicide,” said Chief Rausch.

Multiple interviews were conducted throughout the night, according to Chief Rausch. Early Wednesday morning, he said the victim’s 13-year-old brother was charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

I just spoke w/ attny Greg Isaacs who confirms he's representing 13 yr old. Cannot discuss case because juvenile involved #WATE — Laura Halm (@WATELauraHalm) December 21, 2016

Chief Rausch said he could not release a motivation for the shooting. He said both boys were the only people home at the time of the shooting. After the shooting, he said the 13-year-old called his parents and they contacted police.

Both the 13-year-old and the 12-year-old were students at Northwest Middle School, according to Chief Rausch. He said the school will have counselors at the school to talk to children.

Northwest Middle School Principal Karen Loy released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic event that occurred Tuesday night involving two of our students. Our hearts are heavy as we offer our thoughts and prayers to the family during this very difficult time.”

“Our thoughts and our prayers do go out to the family. They do have two other children,” said Cheif Rausch. “I do want to make the point that this is unfortunately in our community three years in a row right before Christmas that we’ve suffered the loss of young people to tragedy. This is unfortunately becoming something that is all too common and our hope is that as a community and I hope we can come together and try to figure out solutions to deal with these horrible tragedies and stop putting small children in graves.”

In December 2014, two school buses from Chilhowee Intermediate School and Sunnyview Primary school crashed on Asheville Highway. Two students, Zykia Burns, 6, and Seraya Glasper, 7, were killed in the crash along with a teacher’s aid, Kimberly Riddle, 46.

Zaevion Dobson was shot and killed in a gang-related shooting on December 17. Knoxville Police Department said a gang-related shooting served as the catalyst for three other shootings that left two dead and one person injured. Dobson had no connection or involvement with the earlier shootings.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero asked the community to keep the family and those that knew the boy in their thoughts. She also wanted to recognize first responders and Knoxville Police Department Officers for their sensitive handling of a very difficult situation.

“This is not the kind of call that you want to respond to and I also want you to keep these officers and first responders in your thoughts and prayers as well as the family and all those that are affected,” said Mayor Rogero. “We do offer peer support teams and grief support for first responders and our officers, but please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as well.”