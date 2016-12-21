Holiday map shows state’s favorite holiday movie

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!

Many families across the country are sitting down with some fruit cake and eggnog to watch their favorite Christmas movie. CableTV.com wanted to see what the top-rated holiday movies were across the country.

“As you can see, there are some titles that come up consistently across large parts of the United States. Elf (2003), the story of Buddy and his quest to find his father, dwarfs the competition. Many households are also tuning into Home Alone (1990), finding cheer in this charming holiday comedy about a boy accidently left behind on Christmas. But beyond the widely popular titles, there’s a story in our states’ seasonal favorites that says something about our regional differences,” said Kaz Weida with Cable TV.

Southern states tended to prefer Christmas comedies and cartoon. Tennessee and Alabama preferred National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia preferred Home Alone (1990) and South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky preferred A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965).

The north seemed to prefer classics, such as Miracle on 34th Street, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life. Along the eastern shores and across the Great Lakes, Home Alone and Elf seemed to dominate and across the West Nightmare Before Christmas was a favorite.

Perhaps the warmer temperatures and the lack of snow put a little more spook into the West’s seasonal preferences, or maybe a more open culture and a larger population of minorities leans their holiday viewing toward embracing the weird and different,” said Weida.

For several states, their top-rated movie was shot within the state:

State Favorite Holiday Movie Alabama National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Alaska Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Arizona The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Arkansas It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) California The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Colorado Scrooged (1988) Connecticut Christmas in Connecticut (1945) Delaware Miracle on 34th Street (1947) District of Columbia Home Alone (1990) Florida Home Alone (1990) Georgia Home Alone (1990) Hawaii Scrooged (1988) Idaho The Santa Clause (1994) Illinois Home Alone (1990) Indiana It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) Iowa National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Kansas It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) Kentucky A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) Louisiana Home Alone (1990) Maine Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) Maryland Miracle on 34th Street (1947) Massachusetts Elf (2003) Michigan Elf (2003) Minnesota Home Alone (1990) Mississippi How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) Missouri National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Montana Frosty the Snowman (1969) Nebraska National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Nevada The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) New Hampshire Scrooged (1988) New Jersey Elf (2003) New Mexico The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) New York It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) North Carolina A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) North Dakota Home Alone (1990) Ohio Elf (2003) Oklahoma Elf (2003) Oregon Home Alone (1990) Pennsylvania Elf (2003) Rhode Island Elf (2003) South Carolina A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) South Dakota A Christmas Carol (1984) Tennessee National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) Texas Home Alone (1990) Utah A Christmas Story (1983) Vermont White Christmas (1954) Virginia Home Alone (1990) Washington Scrooged (1988) West Virginia Bad Santa (2003) Wisconsin Elf (2003) Wyoming How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1965)