Holiday map shows state’s favorite holiday movie

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Many families across the country are sitting down with some fruit cake and eggnog to watch their favorite Christmas movie. CableTV.com wanted to see what the top-rated holiday movies were across the country.
“As you can see, there are some titles that come up consistently across large parts of the United States. Elf (2003), the story of Buddy and his quest to find his father, dwarfs the competition. Many households are also tuning into Home Alone (1990), finding cheer in this charming holiday comedy about a boy accidently left behind on Christmas. But beyond the widely popular titles, there’s a story in our states’ seasonal favorites that says something about our regional differences,” said Kaz Weida with Cable TV.
Southern states tended to prefer Christmas comedies and cartoon. Tennessee and Alabama preferred National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989), Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, Virginia preferred Home Alone (1990) and South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky preferred A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965).
The north seemed to prefer classics, such as Miracle on 34th Street, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, White Christmas and It’s A Wonderful Life. Along the eastern shores and across the Great Lakes, Home Alone and Elf seemed to dominate and across the West Nightmare Before Christmas was a favorite.
Perhaps the warmer temperatures and the lack of snow put a little more spook into the West’s seasonal preferences, or maybe a more open culture and a larger population of minorities leans their holiday viewing toward embracing the weird and different,” said Weida.
For several states, their top-rated movie was shot within the state:
- Connecticut: Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
- Illinois: Home Alone (1990)
- New York: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
- Vermont: White Christmas (1954)
|State
|Favorite Holiday Movie
|Alabama
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|Alaska
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
|Arizona
|The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
|Arkansas
|It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
|California
|The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
|Colorado
|Scrooged (1988)
|Connecticut
|Christmas in Connecticut (1945)
|Delaware
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
|District of Columbia
|Home Alone (1990)
|Florida
|Home Alone (1990)
|Georgia
|Home Alone (1990)
|Hawaii
|Scrooged (1988)
|Idaho
|The Santa Clause (1994)
|Illinois
|Home Alone (1990)
|Indiana
|It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
|Iowa
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|Kansas
|It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
|Kentucky
|A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
|Louisiana
|Home Alone (1990)
|Maine
|Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
|Maryland
|Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
|Massachusetts
|Elf (2003)
|Michigan
|Elf (2003)
|Minnesota
|Home Alone (1990)
|Mississippi
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
|Missouri
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|Montana
|Frosty the Snowman (1969)
|Nebraska
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|Nevada
|The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
|New Hampshire
|Scrooged (1988)
|New Jersey
|Elf (2003)
|New Mexico
|The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
|New York
|It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
|North Carolina
|A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
|North Dakota
|Home Alone (1990)
|Ohio
|Elf (2003)
|Oklahoma
|Elf (2003)
|Oregon
|Home Alone (1990)
|Pennsylvania
|Elf (2003)
|Rhode Island
|Elf (2003)
|South Carolina
|A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
|South Dakota
|A Christmas Carol (1984)
|Tennessee
|National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
|Texas
|Home Alone (1990)
|Utah
|A Christmas Story (1983)
|Vermont
|White Christmas (1954)
|Virginia
|Home Alone (1990)
|Washington
|Scrooged (1988)
|West Virginia
|Bad Santa (2003)
|Wisconsin
|Elf (2003)
|Wyoming
|How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1965)