Gatlinburg’s Park Vista hotel reopens

GATLINBURG (WATE) – A Gatlinburg hotel damaged by the wildfires a few weeks ago finally welcomed back guests on Wednesday.

The fires inched dangerously close to the Park Vista Hotel on November 28. Hotel guest Lance Baker described the harrowing scene in an interview with WATE 6 On Your Side.

The hotel began checking guests back in Wednesday afternoon. The guest rooms, restaurant and lounge are all cleaned up, but work is continuing on the fitness center and indoor pool.

