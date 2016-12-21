Gatlinburg candy store enjoying holiday business

GATLINBURG (WATE) – The holidays are normally great business for Gatlinburg candy stores, and even after the wildfires, business is still booming.

The Ole Smoky Candy Kitchen opened its doors in 1950. Manager Maggie Atchley says it’s been a family affair.

“My grandparents started making taffy in their garage on Ski Mountain Road and it has since then just boomed and now we have two locations and a big factory.”

Fortunately, both Gatlinburg stores and the factory on Ski Mountain survived the recent wildfires.

“This past month, it’s been extremes. On one hand there’s been this devastating loss. On the other side, there’s a truly wonderful attitude that all the people who have dealt with that, who either work here or live here come and bring.”

The shop was full Wednesday of adults and kids alike looking to satisfy their sweet tooth.