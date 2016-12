PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Food City and Hormel partnered to donate around 1,200 hams so those affected by the Gatlinburg wildfires can have Christmas dinner.

The donations happened at the former Boyd’s Bear Center in Pigeon Forge. Food City has 35 employees affected by the fires, 13 of whom lost their homes.

The two groups donated 1,182 Hormel Cure 81 half hams to the families.