Traveling or not, Knoxville FBI offers holiday safety tips

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- This time of year it can be easy to caught up in the holiday hustle; staying aware of safety is not the first priority at times. People should stay aware of surroundings, reporting anything that could be suspicious, according to Marshall Stone, Chief Division Counsel with the FBI in Knoxville.

“The public is the eyes and ears that we need. Of course, law enforcement and all the agencies that are working everyday that are trying to keep bad things from happening,” said Stone.

Threats today are not always local, but can also be global.

“Stay aware of what’s going on around you so if you see something that’s out of place say something.” said Stone.

Traveling or not, Stone says not to live in fear.

“If we’re afraid to go out and be about our business and do things that the freedom in the United States gives us then we’re giving in and those who want to do harm to other are winning at some extent if they can convince others to change their lives or their behaviors,” said Stone.