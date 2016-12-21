Coal truck driver charged with murder in deadly Kentucky crash

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A coal truck operator from Virginia has been indicted on two counts of murder after a deadly crash earlier this year in Bell County, Kentucky.

Anthony W. Brewer, 42, of Pennington Gap, Virginia, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. Officials say on March 24, he was driving an 18-wheeler coal truck when he crossed the center line of Highway 119 at Vanilla Curve, sideswiping a red Ford pickup truck driven by Tony Hatfield, 47, causing it to overturn.

Police say Brewer kept going, hitting a 2013 Nissan Maxima driven by Lavondia Hensley, 31, of Coldiron. She and her passenger, James Miracle, 64, of New Tazewell, were both killed.

Kentucky State Police said at the time that Brewer had left the scene of the accident, but was later located at the hospital. He was then charged with leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, operating on a suspended or revoked commercial driver’s license, and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended driver’s license.

A civil lawsuit was filed in Bell County Circuit Court in April seeking compensation for the wrongful death of Hensley.

Brewer has been in the Bell County Detention Center since March on $550,000 bond.