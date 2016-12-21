Christmas lights stolen from West Knox County disabled veteran, wife

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A West Knox County veteran and his wife are without some of their holiday decorations after someone stole their Christmas lights.

Janice Hudson says they had the kind of lights you put in the ground that light up the house, called a “star shower.” The couple had two of those lights.

Over the years, she and her husband have been unable to hang traditional lights because her husband is a disabled veteran.

“I would just like to say whoever is going around the neighborhoods and doing these things, just stop. Please stop because you’re talking away the joy from the people who enjoy lights. They don’t have a lot, but what they do have, something like lights shining on their house, it brings them joy. And you’re not bringing them joy,” said Janice Hudson.

The couple did not file a police report, but hopes whoever took the lights returns them.