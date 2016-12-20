WATE 6 On Your Side launches Gatlinburg newsroom, help hotline

GATLINBURG (WATE) – After the devastating fires in Sevier County, people are beginning to pick up the pieces and looking toward the road to recovery and rebuilding.

As part of WATE 6 On Your Side’s commitment to cover the rebuilding process from start to finish, we have opened a second newsroom in Gatlinburg. The new bureau is located at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies in Gatlinburg. It will serve as the operations center for covering the stories that matter most to our viewers.

“It’s a place for us to tell the stories of the people involved in the fires and the people who are rebuilding Gatlinburg,” said WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker.

WATE 6 On Your Side has also launched a rebuilding Gatlinburg hotline and email address to help answer questions about the fires and the rebuilding process. Those with questions can call the WATE 6 On Your Side Answers: Rebuilding Gatlinburg hotline at (865) 633-6857.

“Our hotline is a way for viewers to help shape the way we cover the news that matters most to you,” said WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Ryan O’Donnell. “We’re working to get answers to your questions.”

