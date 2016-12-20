United Way offers free online income tax filing

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tax filing season begins in just a few weeks and United Way offers a free online filing service for qualifying families.

My Free Taxes offers free online income tax filing for families who earn less than $64,000. The website has easy instructions on how to prepare the file, including what forms to have on hand. Eighty percent of people complete the filing in less than an hour.

More online: My Free Taxes

The site has English and Spanish support as well. Filing is not open yet, but is expected to open in the first few days of January.

The service is sponsored by United Ways Worldwide, on an H&R Block software platform sponsored by the Walmart foundation.