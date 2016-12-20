Strawberry Plains teacher releases Christmas album following viral music video

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

(source: Mary Morris Music)
(source: Mary Morris Music)

STRAWBERRY PLAINS (WATE) – An East Tennessee third grade teacher who gained internet fame last year for her parody of Adele’s “Hello” about snow days, designed to motivate her students, has now released an album of Christmas music.

“Mary Morris – Home for Christmas” features classic jazz renditions of well known holiday songs. Morris is selling the albums for $10 on her website.

More online: Mary Morris Music

(source: Mary Morris Music)
(source: Mary Morris Music)

Morris is a third grade teacher at Rush Strong Elementary School in Strawberry Plains. She said last winter regularly writes songs for students. Her other hits include the TCAP version of “Your Lips Are Movin’,” “Let It Go” and “It Feels LIke Fire in My Brain,” as well as a version of “Rumor Has It” written for her students taking CRA standardized math tests. The goal of most of Morris’ songs is to not only motivate the kids, but also poke fun.

Previous story: Strawberry Plains teacher sings about snow days in viral music video

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s