Strawberry Plains teacher releases Christmas album following viral music video

STRAWBERRY PLAINS (WATE) – An East Tennessee third grade teacher who gained internet fame last year for her parody of Adele’s “Hello” about snow days, designed to motivate her students, has now released an album of Christmas music.

“Mary Morris – Home for Christmas” features classic jazz renditions of well known holiday songs. Morris is selling the albums for $10 on her website.

Morris is a third grade teacher at Rush Strong Elementary School in Strawberry Plains. She said last winter regularly writes songs for students. Her other hits include the TCAP version of “Your Lips Are Movin’,” “Let It Go” and “It Feels LIke Fire in My Brain,” as well as a version of “Rumor Has It” written for her students taking CRA standardized math tests. The goal of most of Morris’ songs is to not only motivate the kids, but also poke fun.

