Stores extend hours for last minute Christmas shoppers

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of stores have extended their hours in the days leading up to Christmas.

West Town Mall in Knoxville will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m on December 24. The mall will be closed on Christmas Day, but will reopen on December 26 at 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Most Toys R Us locations will open from 6 a.m. until 2 a.m. through December 22. The store will not close on Friday, December 23, but will remain open until 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Kohl’s stores will remain open 24 hours a day through Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. for 107 continuous hours of shopping.

Best Buy will be open until 11 p.m. each night through December 23. The store closes at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will reopen at 9 a.m. on December 26.

Target is open until midnight through December 23 and until 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

 

