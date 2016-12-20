Sevierville police search for wanted man

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – Police in Sevierville are searching for a wanted man in the Old Knoxville Highway area.

The Sevierville Police Department says it is looking for Paul M. Yazel, 36, on charges of possession of a firearm while possessing methamphetamine; two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm (by a convicted felon); possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine) for resale; possession of marijuana for resale; possession of drug paraphernalia; alteration of an item (serial number on a handgun); and leaving the scene of an accident.

A motorist notified police Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 about a single vehicle crash on Old Knoxville Highway at the intersection with Franklin Drive. The witness saw a man run from a 2002 Acura after it crashed into a tree.

Officers found two loaded semi-automatic handguns in the front seat and 3.2 ounces of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police searched the area, but the suspect was not found. He was later identified as Yazel. He has a Knoxville address on his driver’s license, but may be living in Sevier County. He has multiple tattoos, including on his neck and head, and may have shaved his head. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call (865) 453-5506.

