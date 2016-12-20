Notre Dame Guard receives Christmas present he’ll never forget

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WATE) – Matt Farrell became speechless Monday night after Notre Dame’s win over Colgate, but it was not because of basketball.

Bo Farrell, Matt Farrell’s brother, is a First Lieutenant in the Army and was not supposed to come from a deployment in Afghanistan until February. Matt Farrell became emotional when his brother sent him a message on the video board.

Notre Dame's Matt Farrell, left, is surprised by his brother Bo Farrell on the court following Notre Dame's 77-62 victory over Colgate in an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in South Bend, Ind. Bo Farrell is serving in the US Army and came home from being deployed to Afghanistan. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)
The video message was played on the big board at Purcell Pavilion, where it looked like he was in Afghanistan, only he wasn’t. He was in the Irish locker room. Neither Matt Farrell nor his parents had any idea Bo Farrell was even in the United States.

Then the tears really began to fall when Bo Farrell walked onto the court. The two brothers embraced on the court in an emotional reunion.

“Last time I was talking to him about coming home he was telling me the middle of February, so I was really excited about that because it was coming up, but he got me,” said Matt Farrell. “His friends are here too.”

The entire coaching staff was in on the surprise, according to Matt Farrell. He said his brother showing up at his game was the best Christmas present he’s ever gotten.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.

