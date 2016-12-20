Grace Christian’s Randy McKamey hired as next Clinton head coach

Related Coverage Maryville football coach accepts job at Furman University

CLINTON (WATE) — Former Grace Christian Academy Rams head coach Randy McKamey has accepted a position to coach at his alma mater, Clinton.

After 10 seasons boasting an 89-32 overall record with the Rams, McKamey was hired to replace Josh Kerr as Clinton’s football coach on Tuesday. In addition to helping the Dragons with their transition into Division II football this fall, he will teach physical education at the high school.

During his time as head coach at Grace, teams made three state semifinal appearances, won seven region titles and completed two undefeated regular seasons. McKamey’s want to move to his alma mater does not come as a surprise, but his move away from Grace Christian Academy was unexpected.

The school is place so close to him and his family, but contains some tragic memories. In 2014, his son Will died of a brain bleed during a spring practice at the Naval Academy. The Grace community surrounded the McKameys with support and honored the Mr. Football-winning athlete with memorabilia around the school.

McKamey has a big task ahead of him as the Dragons only won one game last season.