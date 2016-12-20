Maryville football coach accepts job at Furman University

MARYVILLE (WATE) – Maryville High School football coach George Quarles has resigned.

Ricky Upton confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that Quarles has accepted a job at his alma mater Furman University. He is the winningest high school football coach in the state and reached 200 wins faster than any other high school football coach in American history.

Quarles will become an offensive coach for the South Carolina school.

George Quarles is the winningest high school football coach in Tennessee. He’s leaving his post at Maryville for an OC job at Furman. — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) December 20, 2016

Assistant Coach David Ellis has coached alongside Quarles since he was first hired in 1999.

“He’s had opportunities before. Almost every year he’s had opportunities to coach in other places, some in high school, some in college. Many, most for a lot more money and he’s been able to in the past turn those down and walk away from them. And what he said to the team this morning and what he said to us was it felt right this time,” said Ellis.

Furman is Quarles’ alma mater. MAryville has begun the search for another coach, but there’s no timeframe as of yet.

