It’s time to wrap your Christmas gifts, so here are a few helpful tips

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown to Christmas is on. You only have five days to get your shopping done.

Now it’s on to the wrapping.

If you want your gifts to look top notch under the tree, we found somebody with a few helpful tips.

At many stores, you can wrap, pack, and ship your gifts all in one place.

“Do not wait until the last minute to try and ship something because people come in at the last minute expecting things to get there on time and that doesn’t necessarily always happen,” said Charles Niemi.

But once it all arrives, hopefully before Christmas, of course you’ll want everything to look perfect.

Niemi said to make sure you pack with this in mind: Your stuff is going to get tossed around.

“Make sure you can take and drop the box from a six-foot area because that’s what happens with Fed Ex or the post office,” he said.

Presentation is just as important. Niemi wraps with gift paper that is locally sourced.

His technique is simple. First, cover the seams with a ribbon.

“When you wrap your paper, if you put your folds beneath the ribbon, nobody sees it,” Niemi explained. “If it has any fold, it looks like it’s been magically wrapped with no seams, but its hiding underneath the ribbon.”

You should also use double-sided tape and wrap on a table, not the floor.

“Because you’re going to end up getting a sore back, so it’s nice to work on a hard surface when you’re wrapping your presents,” he said.

If you need a hand or you’re wrapping something really tricky, Niemi can help. He once helped a man hide a new iPhone inside a mop for his wife.