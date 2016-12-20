Blount County man found stabbed in yard; Suspect arrested after chase

crime-alert

ROCKFORD (WATE) – A Rockwood man was arrested in Blount County Tuesday after deputies say he stabbed a man at his home in Rockford.

Shaine David Clayto Angel, 20, is charged with aggravated assault and more charges are possible.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office says they and the Alcoa Police Department were called to a home on Russell Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers found the male victim, whose name has not been released, in his yard with multiple stab wounds to his upper body and mid-section. He was taken by Rural/Metro to UT Medical Center where he was undergoing surgery Tuesday night.

Witnesses said Angel stabbed the victim and ran off. A K-9 unit with the sheriff’s office began tracking him and officers searched the area. He was eventually found around 9 p.m. at a restaurant on Alcoa Highway. He was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

Angel’s bond has not yet been set.

