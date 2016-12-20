1 injured after stabbing at Jefferson County Wal-Mart

JEFFERSON CITY (WATE) – A Jefferson County man was arrested after a stabbing at a Wal-Mart Monday.

Investigators responded to the scene at the 630 East Broadway Boulevard location around 4:21 p.m. Cory Shane Linholm, 26, was detained by an off-duty Jefferson County police officer. Andrew Taylor Putney, 33, was found on the floor with a stab wound.

Investigators believe the two men knew each other and may have had an encounter earlier.

Putney was transported to Jefferson Memorial Hospital and then to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Linholm is being held at the Jefferson County Justice Center and faces charges for aggravated assault.

If anyone has information, contact law enforcement at 865-475-2002.