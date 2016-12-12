Sheriff: More than 300 people arrested for organized retail crime in Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – More than 300 people were arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Organized Retail Crime Task Force from November 21 to December 28.

The task force has arrested 309 people, including 28 minors. Investigators have recovered $50,000 in stolen property. There were four arrests concerning charges of skimming credit card numbers. Investigators say the arrests helped one bank save around $1.2 million.

Three men from out-of-state were arrested for counterfeit credit card use. Investigators say William B. Jones, 28, had 38 credit cards. Jamar Warner, 29, had 17 credit cards in his name, according to the report. Patrick Woodstock, 31, had 18 credit cards in his name, according to investigators. The sheriff’s office says 35 restaurant gift cards were found with a total value of $1,750. The cards were bought with counterfeit credit cards.

The three men are being held at the Knox County Jail. He is being held on a $171,000 bond and faces charges for theft, forgery and criminal impersonation. Warner is in custody on a $130,000 and faces charges for forgery ,theft, criminal impersonation and criminal simulation. Woodstock is being held on a $97,000 bond.

The task force was created in 2011 and focuses on shoplifting, theft, car burglaries, car thefts and more criminal activities around retail areas.

