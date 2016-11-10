Peyton Manning to appear on ABC’s ‘Modern Family’

LOS ANGELES (WATE) – Super Bowl champion and VFL Peyton Manning is spending his retirement on the small screen.

The former football player will be playing the role of Coach Gary on the ABC show “Modern Family.” Manning’s character is hired by Gloria to be a sports tutor for Joe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Instagram, Sofia Vergara posted photos of Manning on set. Manning has had guest roles in “The Simpsons” and “Best Time Ever with Neil Patrick,” and hosted “Saturday Night Live.”

The episode will air Wednesday on WATE 6 On Your Side at 9 p.m.

