KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Throughout her career as Lady Vols head basketball coach and after her diagnosis with dementia, Pat Summitt had a large number of memorable quotes.

Here are just a few of those:

“It’s harder to stay on top than it is to make the climb, Continue to seek new goals.”

“I won 1,098 games, and eight national championships, and coached in four different decades. But what I see are not the numbers. I see their faces.”

“Life. It gives you vision. But you can’t acquire it if you’re afraid of keeping score.”

“I remember every player—every single one—who wore the Tennessee orange, a shade that our rivals hate, a bold, aggravating color that you can usually find on a roadside crew, ‘or in a correctional institution,’ as my friend Wendy Larry jokes. But to us the color is a flag of pride, because it identifies us as Lady Vols and therefore as women of an unmistakable type. Fighters. I remember how many of them fought for a better life for themselves. I just met them halfway.”

“You can’t always be the most talented person in the room. But you can be the most competitive”

“Teamwork is what makes common people capable of uncommon results.”

“Attitude is a choice. What you think you can do, whether positive or negative, confident or scared, will most likely happen.”

“Success is a project that’s always under construction.”

“No one feels strong when she examines her own weakness. But in facing weakness, you learn how much there is in you, and you find real strength.”

“There is an old saying: a champion is someone who is willing to be uncomfortable.”

“Success is all a matter of perspective. It depends on where you start from, and where you want to end up.”

“Winners are not born, they are self-made.”

“Put the Team Before Yourself.”

“Sometimes you learn more from losing than winning. Losing forces you to reexamine.”