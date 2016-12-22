Not nearly as cold or foggy this morning with more sun this afternoon.
- Today: Clouds Early, Mainly Sunny, Warmer: Hi 50
- Tonight: Mainly Cloudy, Few Flurries Possible: Lo 29
- Tomorrow: Clouds Early, Seasonable: Hi 51
- Saturday: Rain Likely, Still Seasonable: Hi 49
We’re finally kicking off the day without freezing temps and fog. It should be a much smoother morning drive with limited weather delays. Frost is still possible in spots, but not widespread.
Today we brighten up with temperatures back to near 50s. Enjoy the sun!
I can’t rule out a few flurries early Friday morning, but I don’t expect it to impact your commute until Saturday when rain arrives.
Ice won’t be an issue but gusty winds and a few downpours could slow travel down. We’re watching for the potential of a Weather AWARE Day.
Sunday, Christmas Day, looks mainly dry and Warmer too, with highs in the lower 60s. Enjoy a great Christmas!